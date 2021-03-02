Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BFSA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Befesa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Befesa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

BFSA stock opened at €58.80 ($69.18) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.49. Befesa has a 1 year low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a 1 year high of €60.00 ($70.59).

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

