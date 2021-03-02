Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 337 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in IDEX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IEX stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.09. 1,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,388. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.73.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on IEX shares. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

