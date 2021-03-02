Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 13,845 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,306 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,845 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $37,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.20. 40,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.76. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $140.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.92.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.