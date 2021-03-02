Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Grows Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,026,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,219 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises approximately 1.8% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.41% of Discovery worth $53,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in Discovery by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 115,751 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Discovery by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.15. 101,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,169,878. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

