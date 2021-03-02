Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,089 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 24,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,890,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $228,540,000 after acquiring an additional 617,519 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.30. 310,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,721,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $228.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

