Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 7,182 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,896,000 after buying an additional 352,168 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after buying an additional 222,234 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1,418.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 86,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 605.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 24,917 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 187,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Insiders sold a total of 85,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,333,275 in the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WD stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.56. 808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $106.45.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

