Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,524 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,878 shares of company stock worth $2,928,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.16.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

