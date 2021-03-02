Beacon Lighting Group Limited (BLX.AX) (ASX:BLX) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

Beacon Lighting Group Limited (BLX.AX) (ASX:BLX) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.65.
About Beacon Lighting Group Limited (BLX.AX)
See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Lighting Group Limited (BLX.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Lighting Group Limited (BLX.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.