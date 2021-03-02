Beacon Lighting Group Limited (BLX.AX) (ASX:BLX) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

Beacon Lighting Group Limited (BLX.AX) (ASX:BLX) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.65.

Get Beacon Lighting Group Limited (BLX.AX) alerts:

About Beacon Lighting Group Limited (BLX.AX)

Beacon Lighting Group Limited operates as a specialist retailer of lighting products in Australia and internationally. It designs, develops, sources, imports, distributes, merchandises, promotes, and sells light fittings, ceiling fans, and light globes, as well as energy products. The company's products include pendants, table lamps, floor lamps, ceiling fans, chandeliers, exteriors, globes, down lights, wall lights, spotlights, bathroom lighting products, batten fixes, flush mounts, accessories, and solar panels.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Lighting Group Limited (BLX.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Lighting Group Limited (BLX.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.