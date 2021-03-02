Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS BVNRY opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox and monkey pox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola; MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus; MVA-BN WEV, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat equine encephalitis; and BN-Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma.

