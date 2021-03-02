Basic Attention Token (BAT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $343.99 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $847.99 million and $343.99 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00059665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00782286 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00029223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00029862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00040560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00044708 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,489,288,106 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

