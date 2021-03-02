Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €69.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.41 ($84.01).

Basf stock opened at €69.09 ($81.28) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.80. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €69.67 ($81.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion and a PE ratio of -31.69.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

