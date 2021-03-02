Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TELDF. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.