Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the January 28th total of 351,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.

OTCMKTS BNKXF remained flat at $$1.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. Bankia has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.02.

Get Bankia alerts:

BNKXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC downgraded Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bankia presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.