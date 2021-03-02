Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,279,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $160,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 261.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes stock opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $84.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average of $64.94.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $331,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,190 shares in the company, valued at $36,975,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,744 shares of company stock valued at $13,908,688. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

