Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.80% of Toll Brothers worth $149,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 17.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,719 shares of company stock worth $1,596,589. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.