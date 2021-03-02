Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,651 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.16% of Cable One worth $156,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cable One by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.00.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total value of $70,998.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,924.44 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,025.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1,960.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.