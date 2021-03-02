Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.27% of People’s United Financial worth $179,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,426,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 51.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 315.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 167,579 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBCT stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

