Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $146.89 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Tyler Technologies worth $146,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.22.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $477.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,287,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,802 shares of company stock valued at $35,943,995. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

