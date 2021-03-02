Bank of Hawaii Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $134.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.60. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.84. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

