Bank of Hawaii Has $454,000 Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in TC Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 122,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TRP opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

