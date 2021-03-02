Bank of Hawaii Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sysco were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.15. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,155.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

