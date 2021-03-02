Bank of Hawaii Acquires New Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Embraer by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

