Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “
Bancolombia stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.
