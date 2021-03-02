Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Bancolombia stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,658,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,921,000 after buying an additional 254,577 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,184,000 after buying an additional 876,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,315,000 after buying an additional 722,071 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the period.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

