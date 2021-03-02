Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $36,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

