Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 106,280 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 1.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,990,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $681,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.86. 29,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,695. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,592 shares of company stock worth $74,186,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.36.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

