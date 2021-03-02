Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $521.08 Million Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 6.63% of Zai Lab worth $521,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zai Lab by 89.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after buying an additional 203,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Zai Lab by 19.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,931,000 after buying an additional 173,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zai Lab by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,948,000 after acquiring an additional 94,021 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at about $6,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

Shares of ZLAB traded down $14.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.21. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

