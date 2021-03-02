Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 70,628 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $620,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $6.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.44. The stock had a trading volume of 34,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $180.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.60.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

