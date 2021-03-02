Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $4.84 on Tuesday, hitting $300.42. The company had a trading volume of 192,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,996. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.32.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

