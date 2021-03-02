Baader Bank Reiterates “€82.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.42 ($84.02).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €72.16 ($84.89) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €72.40. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.