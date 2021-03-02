B. Riley Weighs in on Höegh LNG Partners LP’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report issued on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%.

HMLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $527.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.