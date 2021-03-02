B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.25.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $698.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 58.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.