Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.08. 2,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

