Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.50.

AXON opened at $169.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

