AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $917.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. Research analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $1,439,869. Corporate insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,113,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,944,000 after acquiring an additional 208,820 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 81,068 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

