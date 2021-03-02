Aviva PLC Has $120.46 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 541,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $120,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.96. The company had a trading volume of 202,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,713. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $197.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.12 and its 200 day moving average is $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $316,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $434,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,434 shares of company stock worth $15,422,149. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

