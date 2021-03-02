Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,408 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,657,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.49. 40,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,587. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

