Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.15. 50,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $138.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

