Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:AVAP opened at GBX 118 ($1.54) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.95 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60. Avation PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 497.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.48.

Get Avation PLC (AVAP.L) alerts:

Avation PLC (AVAP.L) Company Profile

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Avation PLC (AVAP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation PLC (AVAP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.