Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021 // Comments off

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:AVAP opened at GBX 118 ($1.54) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.95 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60. Avation PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 497.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.48.

Avation PLC (AVAP.L) Company Profile

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

