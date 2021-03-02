Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

AUPH opened at $14.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.