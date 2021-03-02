AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Reduced by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,580 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,664,000 after buying an additional 1,964,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $40,784,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 972,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,052,227. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

