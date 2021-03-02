AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,944 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

T stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. 719,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,176,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.