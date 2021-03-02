AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by FAI Wealth Management

FAI Wealth Management cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 3.0% of FAI Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

NYSE T traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 190,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,176,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

