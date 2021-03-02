AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $78.00 at SVB Leerink

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.13.

ATRC stock opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $182,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 12.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth $48,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in AtriCure by 29.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

