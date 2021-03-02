Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $4.15 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.