Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $21.14 on Monday. Atotech has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

