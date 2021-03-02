Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) versus Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Critical Contrast

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Mimecast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Mimecast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Mimecast has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mimecast and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast 3.44% 7.27% 2.43% Atlassian -25.82% 2.57% 0.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mimecast and Atlassian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast $426.96 million 6.73 -$2.20 million N/A N/A Atlassian $1.61 billion 20.59 -$350.65 million ($0.13) -1,934.62

Mimecast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mimecast and Atlassian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast 1 5 14 0 2.65 Atlassian 0 4 15 0 2.79

Mimecast presently has a consensus target price of $53.11, suggesting a potential upside of 18.91%. Atlassian has a consensus target price of $237.20, suggesting a potential downside of 5.69%. Given Mimecast’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mimecast is more favorable than Atlassian.

Summary

Mimecast beats Atlassian on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services. It also provides Cyber Resilience Extensions, including Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that unifies email data to support e-discovery, forensic analysis, and compliance initiatives; Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Web Security service that protects against malicious web activity initiated by user action or malware and blocks access to inappropriate websites based on acceptable use policies. In addition, the company's Cyber Resilience Extensions also comprise Mimecast Secure Messaging, a secure and private channel to share sensitive information; Mimecast Privacy Pack, which prevents breaches and protects against data exfiltration transmissions; and Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services. Further, it provides Threat Intelligence Dashboard, which displays cyber threat data specific to an organization by identifying users who pose the greatest cyber risk; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users, as well as engages in data center operations to support Canadian and global customers. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams. In addition, the company offers Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions; Jira Align that enables enterprise organizations build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and other tools comprising Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

