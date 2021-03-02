Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

AY stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 789,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $48.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

