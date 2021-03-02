Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

Shares of AY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.79. 58,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,212. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

