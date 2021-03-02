Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 422,300 shares, a growth of 26,293.8% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.
Shares of AAME opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.17 million, a PE ratio of 95.20 and a beta of 0.26. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
