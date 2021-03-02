Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 422,300 shares, a growth of 26,293.8% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Shares of AAME opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.17 million, a PE ratio of 95.20 and a beta of 0.26. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.21% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.