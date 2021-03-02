Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Releases Earnings Results

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%.

ATNX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 66,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. Athenex has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $499.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Athenex alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATNX shares. Truist cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Laidlaw cut their target price on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athenex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.